IndyRef2 Founder Shocked by Discovery of Anti-English Racism Inside Movement

Manny Singh, a founder of the Indyref2 movement, has spoken publicly for the first time about why he left the organisation after five years, saying the group was ultimately damaged by “people saying anti-English racist things”. Guido is shocked…

“I was hearing people talk about kicking the English out of Scotland, about stopping them buying holiday homes, that sort of thing” “You need to think about your reasons for wanting independence. If it’s to become a small-minded, bigoted country then that isn’t something I want to be a part of.”

Singh’s citing of anti-English racism in his pro-independence campaign comes just days after protesters were ordered to leave Glasgow’s Central station after conducting a stunt with a banner reading “England get out of Scotland” – the same day Nicola Sturgeon announced a new travel ban between major parts of the north of England and Scotland. Scottish nationalists have always claimed to profess a welcoming, tolerant form of nationalism that differs from other countries’ – increasingly it looks little different…