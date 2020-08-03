Corbyn’s Russia-Promoted Leaked Trade Documents were Hacked from Liam Fox’s Email

After last month’s revelation that Corbyn’s leaked election NHS trade documents had been pushed by Russian agents, Reuters is now claiming the leaked papers were originally hacked from ex-trade minister Liam Fox’s email address. You’ll never guess by whom…

Sources have informed the newswire that suspected Russian hackers can now be pinpointed to be behind both the leaking, and the promoting of the documents Corbyn was so desperate to pedal his privatisation conspiracy with. Reuters’ sources claim the attack bore all the hallmarks of a state-backed operation…