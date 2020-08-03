BBC Shamed Over Targeting the Elderly

Defund The BBC is urging followers to cancel their TV licence in solidarity with the elderly, whom the corporation began taxing on Saturday.
The viral campaign launched a provocative mobile digital billboard campaign across the North West today, as they continue to appeal for funds via their Go Fund Me page so that they can keep the momentum going just as the corporation attempts to expand its power and secure the future of the TV licence.
You can look out for the signs today in Oldham, Rochdale and Salford. Unlike the BBC, they are really getting outside of the London bubble. BBC employees didn’t seem too happy to see one of the signs on display outside Media City.
Last week, even Ofcom recognised that there is a “moral dislike” of the BBC and its licence fee amongst the working class. Guido readers probably didn’t need to be told that the BBC largely serves middle class metropolitan audiences.
Defund The BBC is encouraging supporters to switch to watching on-demand so that they can legally cancel their TV licence, whilst their campaign to reduce the scope of the licence to BBC channels only continues. Visit their website to find out how…