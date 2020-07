After 13 years in power, the SNP have finally managed to erect a new border between England and Scotland, as Nicola Sturgeon institutes a travel ban to and from the north west of England; telling the BBC:

“I am today advising, strongly advising, people in Scotland to avoid travel to the areas affected in England… and also to ask people from these areas from these areas not to travel to Scotland.”

1,892 years on, Hadrian would be delighted she’s picking up where he left off…