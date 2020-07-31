LibDem Councillor Calls Constituents “the Great Unwashed”

Attendees of Uttlesford Council’s “Local Plan Leadership Group” were shocked this week when hearing LibDem councillor Melvin Caton describe local residents as the “great unwashed”:

“I’m afraid that the great unwashed out there are never very interested in local affairs until it hits them in the face.”

The meeting chair failed to pick Caton up on his un-statesmanlike comment, actually thanking the councillor for his contribution. It’s refreshing to see a LibDem be so open about their disdain of the electorate…