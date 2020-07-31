Douglas Ross Announces Scottish Tory Leader Candidacy

Scottish Tory MP Douglas Ross has confirmed he will be standing to replace former Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw following his surprise resignation yesterday afternoon. Overnight speculation had already made pushed him into pole position…

A statement just released by Douglas Ross said:

“This is a crucial time in Scottish politics. We are months away from an important election, and need strong, decisive leadership of our party to take on and defeat the SNP in seats right across the country. My message to voters across Scotland, no matter where they live or who they are, if you want to beat the SNP and if you want to put the divisions of the past few years behind us, the party I plan to lead is one you can unite behind, and one that can win.”

Ruth Davidson will return to taking on Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions…

Other possible contenders include:

Murdo Fraser, Holyrood constitution spokesperson

Annie Wells, joint deputy leader

Michelle Ballantyne, Carlaw’s only opponent in the leadership contest earlier this year

It’s been pointed out some MSPs did ask Rory Stewart to stand last time round – could this be his opportunity to return to frontline politics?

UPDATE: YouGov’s valedictory poll makes it clear why Carlaw had to go: