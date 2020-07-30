Through-the-Keyhole: George Osborne’s Post-Brexit House Price Fall Prediction Comes True

Despite upping sticks to a new £1.6 million Somerset house, George Osborne is yet to sell his Notting Hill pad, originally listed on Domus Nova in March. The six-bedroom mansion was listed for £4.95 million, however the pandemic has clearly taken its toll on the luxury London housing market as just four months later Guido spots a million quid has been sliced off the asking price. Osborne did warn house prices would take a hammering in post-Brexit Britain…

At its new bargain price of only £3.95 million, Guido once again invites you through the keyhole of Osborne’s house; with a reception room, dining room, family room, grand study, two guest bathrooms, a terrace and a walled garden.

Guido presumes the painting of Frances in the living room won’t be included…