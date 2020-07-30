Jackson Carlaw Resigns as Scottish Tory Leader

Guido understands this is as a result of pressure from below. A senior Scottish Tory source tells Guido that Carlaw has “woken up to the fact that he wasn’t up to the job”. There had been member resignations and petitions being circulated calling for a vote of no confidence in his leadership. Another source tells Guido “there has been a huge amount of grassroots unhappiness.” There have been suggestions that Number 10 have not been particularly happy with performance. He was only elected in February…

Scottish Tory MP Douglas Ross is reportedly gearing up to announce his candidacy.

Carlaw’s former opponent in February’s leadership race tells Guido “He’s done the right thing. It gives the party a chance to take stock, reassess and gear up to properly fight the 2021 election.”