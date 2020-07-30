Government Bracing for Second Virus Wave

New figures on the ‘R’ number published yesterday by the MRC Biostatistics Unit at Cambridge University show the rate of infection has risen across England in the last week. The median prediction for R in both the south east and south west is now above 1, meaning case numbers will tick up. Two weeks ago no region was above 1…

East of England 0.88

London 0.92

Midlands 0.78

North East and Yorkshire 0.90

North West 0.92

South East 1.02

South West 1.04

Speaking to the Today Programme, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that “at best the number of cases is flat” and that “we can see a second wave rolling across Europe”, warning that more countries may be slapped with a two week quarantine in “days”. A new note of pessimism from the Government, where the thinking is that, as before, the UK is tracking behind Europe…