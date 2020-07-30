Government Advertising on ‘Was Wiley Right?’ Article

The Government is running ads funding a pro-Wiley article in The Voice that, following the grime artist’s antisemitic tirade over the weekend, explores the question “within his ranting were there any salient points?” The article extensively interviews Wiley, who digs deeper still, saying “why all of these families are rich, or all of these people have heritage, not just England, like, worldwide.”

Backing up his ideas of a global Jewish conspiracy, the millionaire musician went on to pursue the antisemitic and false trope that jews controlled the slave trade, claiming “They still see us as slaves. Slavery hasn’t stopped it’s just dressed up in a million pound record deal”. Why is the Government funding this?

The piece, extraordinarily continues to attempt justify Wiley’s claim that Jews control the music industry.

“There is no way to put this all in one nutshell but the hypothesis that you need to get a Jewish lawyer in order to progress in the music business may be a complete fallacy (I haven’t done the numbers, looking into the correlation in respect of who is and isn’t successful with or without one), but yet it remains. I’ve never seen anyone Jewish refute or confirm this (maybe there was never a need felt to do so), but maybe, it’s a discussion that needs to be had?”

Is this really where the Government wants to be funnelling taxpayers’ cash?