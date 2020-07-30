Elphicke Found Guilty of Three Counts of Sexual Assault

Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court. He’s due to be sentenced on September 15th, with Justice Whipple saying, “All options remain very much on the table, including the possibility of an immediate custodial sentence.” A very naughty Tory indeed…
UPDATE: Natalie announces her divorce
Today’s verdict is one that brings profound sorrow. It ends my 25 year marriage to the only man I have ever loved.— Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) July 30, 2020
I would ask for some personal space and time to come to terms with the shocking events of the last 3 years.
I will not be commenting further.