Another BBC loss today – though for once not the result of further cuts – as deputy political editor Norman Smith steps down to spend more time walking his dog. Norman announced his departure on Twitter this morning, saying “Folks…that’s it from me. Thanks for putting up with me over the years. Its been an absolute privilege . I’m off now for some longer, much longer dog walks……” Or is this one big ruse before Norman’s announced as No. 10’s new TV briefing spokesman?