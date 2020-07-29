Red Faces As Guardian Mixes Up Rapper Kano For Wiley

Owen Jones felt forced to apologise this morning after the Guardian illustrated his column on grime artist and antisemite Wiley for rapper Kano. The image remained incorrect for over an hour this morning. Oops…

“I’m absolutely horrified to see this terrible photo mistake made after my piece was signed off yesterday, and want to apologise profusely on behalf of The Guardian.”

Jones’ apology, three hours after the piece was published, companies a correction at the bottom of his piece.

The left were indignant on social media when the BBC Parliament channel mislabelled Marsha de Cordova as Dawn Butler. Strange there is not so much anger from TrotsApp over their comrades’ error…