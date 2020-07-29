Number 10 Spokesman: Runners and Riders

As Guido has discussed for weeks, Number 10 are seeking an “experienced broadcaster” to front its daily Downing Street briefings, a UK version of the highly visible US White House Press Secretaries. This morning the Telegraph revealed the job advert and its £100,000 salary. Guido brings you the runners and riders…

Allegra Stratton Four years apiece as national editor of ITV News and political editor of BBC Newsnight. Currently Rishi Sunak’s Director of Strategic Communications and married to James Forsyth, political editor of The Spectator. Safe hire, bonus points for gender.

Julie Etchingham Presenter and reporter for ITV News at Ten, ITV Tonight & Exposure. Received praise over her moderation of ITV’s 2019 election debate – although Number 10 was not happy with the number of times she interrupted Boris…

Angus Walker Former ITV News Correspondent. Currently an education SpAd. A l oyal choice …

Guto Harri Former Communications Director to Boris when he was mayor. Background of 18 years as a journalist at the BBC. Is he still trusted by Boris?

Tom Bradby Knows the Lobby well as former political editor for ITV News for ten years. Currently presents ITV News at Ten so is used to the spotlight. Might find it hard to reconcile views to the job…

Jane Hill One of the best-known faces on BBC News. Once worked at the US Democratic Party’s National Headquarters in Washington, for Senate Democrats. Useful to reach out to the Lobby…

Dermot Murnaghan Has worked for the BBC, ITN, Channel 4, and Sky News. Would be able to deftly deal with broadcasters. Anchored Sky’s election results in programme 2019.

Iain Dale Experienced broadcaster with the quick-wittedness needed for the role. Former Tory candidate who worked for David Davis’ leadership campaign. Although Dale has often cited how he has voted for four different parties in recent years…

Niall Paterson Has the experience. Being Scottish is a bonus…

Tom Newton-Dunn Said to be keen. Not a chance.



Our own ‘Tom Off the Telly’ still insists he doesn’t want the job. Place your bets here…