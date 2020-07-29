Guido Forks Investigates: Leon’s “Does you Good” Food

This morning the Government secured Henry Dimbleby, the founder of the Leon restaurant chain, as the big hitting voice to unveil the first part of their new “National Food Strategy”, calling obesity a “national emergency we can no longer afford to ignore”. Dimbleby came out swinging against evil obesity creators, particularly singling out M&S for “genuinely misleading” customers over their Percy Pig sweets. Which, as it turns out, contain no pork whatsoever…

Dimbleby claimed he picked on M&S “because they have integrity as one of their values”. Another company that values integrity is Dimbleby’s own Leon food chain, who promise “Naturally Fast Food that tastes good, does you good and is kind to the planet”. If the Government is intent on taking aim against misleading nutritional information they may want to turn their attention to the Leon – whose menu is often significantly more calorific than, for example, their counterparts at McDonald’s…

The nannying CEO told the audience, “one of the most egregious sins of the modern food industry is its habit of clothing itself, and its products, in false virtue.” Quite…