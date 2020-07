Boris’s new healthy lifestyles push got off to a bad start when the Government’s website offering “Fix Your Bike” vouchers crashed at take-off. The scheme designed to offer 50,000 cyclists £50 vouchers to repair their bikes launched at 11.45 yesterday and such was demand the website immediately crashed. Cyclists who gave up and went to bed will be disappointed to see the website has now been “temporarily paused”. The PM’s official spokes-man has yet to comment on the fiasco…