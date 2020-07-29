Chris Williamson Crowdfunding against EHRC and the “Israel Lobby”

Disgraced former Labour MP Chris Williamson has today launched a crowdfunding appeal to take on a fierce enemy of the left – the Equality and Human Rights Commission. Williamson, who stood as an Independent in the last election, losing the seat and his deposit, has resorted to appealing for donations after learning he has been named in the EHRC’s Draft Report into the Labour Party’s handling of antisemitism. He wants to take legal action “about this and other matters”…

In a bizarre appeal video, Williamson promises to fight the EHRC which, he alleges, “appears determined to smear our movement”. Any leftover money from the fundraiser will be put into a ‘fighting fund’, with Williamson explaining in interesting language…

“The fighting fund’s already supported activists with legal costs and defended people who’ve been smeared by the Israel Lobby.”

He’s already raised over £5,000. Pales in comparison to Jeremy Corbyn’s £300,000…