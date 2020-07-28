Zoe Williams: Fat Gym Goers Prove Exercise Doesn’t Work

Guido almost couldn’t believe his ears when he overheard Zoe Williams tell Sky News viewers this morning that exercise doesn’t help people lose weight. Debating Asa Bennett, Williams said:

“If you want to exercise to lose weight you are dreaming! It does not work and anyone who’s tried it knows it does not work… just go to the gym, you’ll see loads of people working really really hard who are still carrying a lot of extra weight…”

There are myriad legitimate reasons for opposing the government’s new nanny statist anti-obesity drive, this is not one of them…