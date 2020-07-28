Travel Quarantine Period To Be Cut to Ten Days

In a sign that the Government is concerned about pushback from its reimposed quarantine on the whole of Spain, The Telegraph is this morning reporting that “almost an entire working week” will soon be cut off the mandatory quarantine period – reducing the number of days to isolate for down from 14 to just 10 – if a test is conducted. Norway already has a ten day quarantine in place, with no need for a test…

Under new DfT plans being drawn up, returning tourists will be advised to get a test after just seven days in quarantine as this is now considered a long enough time for the virus to have incubated in the vast majority of cases. If they test negative they will be free to go back to normal life on day 10. A step in the right direction…