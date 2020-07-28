Swayne’s Face Mask U-Turn

After ranting in the Commons that compulsory face masks are a “monstrous imposition” on Britons, Sir Desmond Swayne has publicly u-turned on his fierce opposition. In a Tweet this morning, Sir Desmond tells of arriving at the Post Office to discover “the only serviceable covering available was [his dog] Snoop’s blanket.” Thankfully the worker behind the counter had some proper versions of the accessory to sell to Swayne…

Whether or not to stand by their initial opposition is clearly splitting the some sections of the anti-mask right. After articulating in Parliament that “nothing would make me less likely to go shopping than the thought of having to mask up”, Sir Desmond has acquiesced. By contrast, James Dellingpole is still resisting. Guido is tempted to send him a fetching branded face mask…