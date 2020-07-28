Kids’ Newsround Faces BBC’s Cuts

Hey kids! This is Guido Junior with your afternoon news roundup. First up today, it’s nasty BBC cuts…

The poor old BBC has been making lots of cuts recently, as more successful companies like Netflix steal your favourite actors, shows and your parents’ money. Today the guys and girls in charge of the BBC decided that because they can’t force you to watch TV news, they can save cash by cutting your after-school bulletin that’s run for almost 50 years – that’s older than your parents!

The move had to be approved by industry regulator Ofcom, allowing CBBC to reduce the minimum amount of news it broadcasts from 85 hours to 35 hours per year. 750,000 watch the morning Newsround show at the moment, with one million per week viewing the website – about as many as your fave TikTok star!

If the meanie BBC bosses can no longer afford to cater to this demographic, perhaps Guido will have to step in to inform the nation’s children about current affairs…