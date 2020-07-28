Daily Mail’s ‘Coronaphobia’ Hypocrisy

The Daily Mail hit out at firms “including RBS, KPMG and Microsoft” this morning who are set to keep staff at home for months, slamming companies that have “no immediate plans for a return to office working”. One firm, however, was missed off the list – the Daily Mail itself.

The Mail has published no ‘return to office’ date, and Guido understands only about half the newspaper’s staff are going into work at the moment. It’s a bit rich of them to snipe at other large firms for taking the same approach. Team Guido, on the other hand, have all been back at the office for weeks…

Hat-tip to Richard Tice