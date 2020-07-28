Brits Believe Coronavirus Death is 100 Times Larger Than It Really Is

New polling from Kekst CNC has revealed that on average the British public believe a whopping 7% of the UK population has died from Coronavirus, a number 100 times higher than the recorded-death reality. Brits also believe that 22% of the country has had coronavirus, when the real surveyed number is four times less – between 5 and 6%. Brits are also the most fearful of a second wave of infections of any country polled, with more than three-quarters (76%) expecting one in the next year or so…

This fear and pessimism clashed with ONS data out this morning reconfirmed what Guido has been reporting for weeks now, that the number of deaths has been running below the five year average. Brits wouldn’t be so frightened if the media they don’t trust was not always catastrophising…