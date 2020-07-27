Sturgeon Accused of Misleading MSPs Over Salmond Affair

An investigation by Sky News has raised new questions as to whether Nicola Sturgeon misled the Scottish Parliament over what she knew of sexual misconduct complaints against Alex Salmond, and when. Instead of learning about the complaints on 2nd April 2018 – as she claimed in a statement to the Scottish Parliament last year – a meeting took place in March 2018 in which the complaints were allegedly discussed, and which the First Minister attended. Meaning she would have known about it at least as early as that meeting, if not before…

A statement about the contents of the meeting, seen by Sky News, states:

“The conversation was around the fact of the complaints, without discussing the specifics of them.”

When questioned the First Minister’s office said “The first minister stands by her statement to parliament.” This one could run and run…