Eat Out to Help Out Restaurants – Full List

While the news agenda today has been dominated by Boris’s newly-launched obesity strategy (including a ban on 2 for 1 meal offers), it would be easy to forget the UK is only days away from the launch of Rishi’s Eat Out to Help Out policy; entitling Britons to 50% off up to £10 per person at restaurants including Pizza Hut, Burger King and McDonald’s. All while No. 10 plans on banning the outlets from advertising on TV during the day. A well thought-out, joined-up government strategy…

For those of you hoping to grow the economy as well as your stomachs, Guido has compiled a list of Westminster outlets participating in the scheme. Which surprisingly includes a number of bars and restaurants yet to re-open…

Despite announcing its reopening in two days, there’s no news of the Red Lion’s participation. See the full country wide list here…