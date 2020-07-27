Eat Out to Help Out Restaurants – Full List

While the news agenda today has been dominated by Boris’s newly-launched obesity strategy (including a ban on 2 for 1 meal offers), it would be easy to forget the UK is only days away from the launch of Rishi’s Eat Out to Help Out policy; entitling Britons to 50% off up to £10 per person at restaurants including Pizza Hut, Burger King and McDonald’s. All while No. 10 plans on banning the outlets from advertising on TV during the day. A well thought-out, joined-up government strategy…

For those of you hoping to grow the economy as well as your stomachs, Guido has compiled a list of Westminster outlets participating in the scheme. Which surprisingly includes a number of bars and restaurants yet to re-open…

  • BA Broadway, SW1H 0HA
  • Bagelicious, SW1P 2HY
  • Barley Mow, SW1P 2EE
  • Blanche Eater, SW1P 2HY
  • Blue Boar Bar, SW1H 9LQ
  • Blue Boar Restaurant, SW1H 9LQ
  • Bonne Bouche Victoria, SW1P 2HP
  • Cafe at The UK Supreme Court, SW1P 3BD
  • Carolia Westminster Hotel, SW1P 4DD
  • Chez Antoinette Victoria, SW1H 0PH
  • Cinnamon Club, SW1P 3BU
  • Coffee Republic, SW1P 1BS
  • Emmelines Lounge, SW1H 0BH
  • Osteria Dell Angolo, SW1P 3DR
  • Tamesis Dock, SE1 7TY
  • The Kebab Station, SW1P 2HY
  • The Loose Box, SW1P 2AA
  • The Royal Oak, SW1P 4BZ

Despite announcing its reopening in two days, there’s no news of the Red Lion’s participation. See the full country wide list here
