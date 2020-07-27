Derek Hatton Joins Corbyn Fundraiser as Total Approaches £300,000

The utterly pointless Corbynite fundraiser (established to back Jeremy Corbyn against jewish journalist John Ware) is set to surpass an astonishing £300,000 today as donations continue to pour in. Guido spots over the weekend former Trotskyist Labour entryist Derek Hatton chucked in £1000 for the cause, making him the second-largest contributor after a £4,500 bung from an anonymous donor, and joint with “Lesbian & Gays Support the Miners“. There’s still no word yet on what happens to everyone’s cash should Panorama journalist John Ware decide against legal action…