Boris’s Tall Story

This morning Guido thought he detected a smirk when Boris said he was “only about 5 foot 10 at the outside”. Really?

At 5 foot 8½ Guido was sure that he was taller than Boris last time they met, so has Boris has grown in stature in his new job? Guido invites co-conspirators to forensically study the photographic evidence below:



David Cameron is 6 foot 1 and towers over Boris by 4 or 5 inches, Macron is 5 foot 6½. Downing Street sources have declined to stand up this story and will only say “He is a giant among men”. Judge for yourself…