Boris Reveals Candid Weight Loss Journey

Boris has formally launched the government’s new anti-obesity campaign, as trailed in the media for a month. With Dilyn in tow, Boris has called on Britain to “get your weight down a bit and protect your health” in order to get health, protect the NHS, and feel better. Joe Wicks watch your back…

Leading from the front, Boris is candid about his own weight loss and health problems:

“I’ve always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages and like many people I struggle with my weight – go up and down – but since I recovered from Coronavirus I’ve been steadily building up my fitness. I don’t want to make any excessive claims because I’ve only really just started concentrating on it but I’m at least a stone down. I’m more than a stone down”

Boris promises his health push will “not in an excessively bossy or nannying way, I hope” persuade Britons to lose a few pounds. Which is a curious line given the now-almost imminent, nonsensical ban on pre-watershed ‘junk food’ ads…