Tory MPs’ Ad Ban Hypocrisy

Boris proposing a junk food ban may well get his cabinet into a sticky situation. It was just a few months ago that the PM was posing with ‘Get Brexit Done’ doughnuts, and snapping pictures at fast food restaurants. Pictures which ran on the news before the watershed…

Guido has compiled an embarrassing list of these nannying ministers engaging in plenty of politician plugs for less than healthy food that should reasonably fall foul of the rumoured new guidelines. Or is it one rule for politicians and another rule for the rest of us?

Outside of the ministerial ranks, Shailesh Vara won’t be able to advertise his Stilton any more, Alicia Kearns will not be able to promote her constituency’s Melton Mowbray pork pies, now Scott Mann and his Cornish pasties. Or they could just ditch this hypocritical nannying big state measure before it hits the statute books…