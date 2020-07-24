Saint Tony Ordains Sir Keir

Saint Tony has ordained Sir Keir as the new high priest of New New Labour, saying the party is now politically competitive again. Not necessarily the endorsement Starmer will have been craving…

Blair praised the new party leader’s performance over the last three months, saying he’s done “a good job – a very good job actually – and I think he has put Labour back on the map.”, giving a mere nod to that lingering question of any solid policies from team Starmer. After the settling in court over the Panorama whistleblowers, it’s like New Labour is having a competition to see just how much they can wind up the TrotsApp collective…