Labour MP Clive Efford has seemingly brokered a ceasefire between the leaders of the neverending Labour civil war. The Eltham MP is currently auctioning a signed copy of the red flag lyrics, carrying the signatures of none-other than Ed Miliband, Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Keir Starmer. The framed poster can be yours for just £200 – the current highest bid. Presumably Tony’s signature is included in surrogate via Sir Keir…