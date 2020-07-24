Boris Goes Big State on Big Food

A year on from replacing Theresa May as PM it appears Boris is preparing to mark the anniversary by launching a policy straight from his predecessor’s playbook: an interventionist ban on junk food ads…

Boris is set to “imminently” announce tight restrictions on advertising unhealthy food in the coming days, which is expected to include a 9 pm watershed on television adverts. While adhering to his opposition to sin taxes on foods, it seems the PM is planning to move as close as possible to his red line. Guido notes Boris has lost over a stone since leaving intensive care, all without imposing any bans on everyone’s way of life…