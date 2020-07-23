[WATCH] Frost: EU Needs to Accept UK Will Be an Independent State

In a rare interview with Sky News’ Sam Coates, UK Chief Negotiator David Frost has candidly discussed where the UK is at with its EU trade talks. In a nutshell the state of negotiations is:

Progress in areas like trade in goods and services, transport, energy, social security cooperation, EU programmes participation etc

The EU has listened to the UK on the role of the European Court

The UK has listened to the EU’s concerns on the agreement’s structure and avoiding complexity

Sticking points remain on the “so called” level playing field, and fisheries policy

Biggest problem according to Frost is the EU has not yet recognised it will not reach agreement unless it understands the UK’s fundamental principles laid out by the Prime Minister a month ago.

It’s easy to skim over all the progress that has been made. Guido’s not sure the EU would want to throw all of that away over access to fish…