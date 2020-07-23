Statue Defence Campaign Launches

In belated response to the Black Lives Matter “Topple the Racist” campaign, a new activist group called NoChange.org has launched to give voice to the quiet majority who support statues staying up. To counter Topple the Racist’s map of offensive statues that must fall, users of No Change’s website can now easily find counter-petitions. In the words of the campaign organisers, “Those who wish to destroy our monuments and rewrite our history are using online petitions to help give the impression of large-scale support they just don’t have.” For example:

