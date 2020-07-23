Layla’s Copy and Paste Cookie Crumbles

Layla Moran isn’t having a great week in the Lib Dem leadership contest. First she was slapped down by the NHS for exaggerating hospitalisation figures by 2780%. Now Guido can reveal that her campaign website is flouting the rules on cookies. Guido has spotted that her website’s policy is (poorly) copy and pasted from the Gina Miller-founded Best for Britain campaign…

What’s worse is when running her website through a cookie checker service, the cookies that appear do not match those listed in her cookie policy. It appears that she has just lifted the Best for Britain policy and changed it to say ‘Vote Layla’, whilst not actually changing the cookies. For example, the cookie checker lists a number of Facebook ad tracking cookies that are not listed on Layla’s website…

Looks like the arch-Remainer’s website is targeting people on Facebook without telling them That seems like a GDPR breach…