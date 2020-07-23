Labour Development Minister Slams Government for Meeting 0.7% Aid Target

Shadow Development Minister Anna McMorrin last night hit out against Government plans to maintain the controversial target of spending 0.7% of GDP on international aid. Because the Coronavirus recession has meant UK GDP has shrunk, in order to continue to hit 0.7%, overseas aid spending is now being cut by £2.9 billion. McMorrin blasted the UK for continuing to meet its international commitment, saying:

“Sneaked out on Parliament’s last day. Vital programmes are already being cut and this will only exacerbate the already desperate conditions many people are living with. Little or no access to running water and medical supplies, we should be helping not cutting vital lifelines.”

Presumably this means Labour policy is now to spend more than the recommended 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid…