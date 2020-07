Our friends at Sky News have produced a handy compilation of just some of the mask debacles over the last week. From tomorrow it will be compulsory to wear masks in shops, although there has been a lot of confusion if that applies to places like Pret a Manger. It seems the Government has finally settled on the position that…

Masks must be worn in shops

Masks do not have to be worn in restaurants

In shops that are restaurants like Pret a Manger, wear a mask if buying food for takeout but not if you are sitting down to eat.

Clear? Ish…