As Guido reported yesterday, the UK’s working assumption is now that the country will leave the EU with an Australia style arrangement as the prospect of reaching an FTA looks more distant. With perfect timing and a nonchalant lack of urgency, the EU’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, is to take half of August off. The latest round of talks between Barnier and Frost end today in London. Barnier is┬ánot expected until the third week of August. They’re taking this all so seriously…