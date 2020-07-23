£40,000 Raised for Jezza’s Legal Fund

Cash-laden Corbynistas have donated a solid £40,000 to “Jeremy’s Legal Fund“ in less than a day, in preparation for the upcoming libel battle floated by Panorama journalist John Ware yesterday afternoon. The fund, started by Carole Morgan, claims Corbyn is “a man of integrity, honesty and humility” and they now have an opportunity to offer the court battle-losing former leader support “in a practical way”. That practical support clearly stopping short of solid legal advice…

The top donors so far include three £500 donations from:

Dr Moray Grigor : an Edinburgh Labour member

: an Edinburgh Labour member Susanne Levin : a Jewish Labour member from London who previously signed an open letter attacking the Chief Rabbi, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Campaign Against Antisemitism

: a Jewish Labour member from London who previously signed an open letter attacking the Chief Rabbi, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Campaign Against Antisemitism Brian Eno: The pro-Corbyn musician who previously spent £250 on Jeremy’s soviet cap and long-time supporter of the boycott Israel movement

Guido imagines Starmer – the former Director of Public Prosecutions – took the most sensible legal route in settling with the Panorama whistleblowers. If you buy into the crackpot views of Jeremy you can fund the potential theatrics here…