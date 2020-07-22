Rob Roberts’ Parliamentary Wikipedia Edits

A couple of hours after the BBC ran their Rob Roberts story yesterday, an anonymous change was made to Robert’s Wikipedia page from the Houses of Parliament IP address. You’ll never guess what recently-added section had been erased…

Guido can’t pin the edit on Rob, though he does have a history of editing his own Wikipedia page. From April to June, three changes by “RJR79” were made to the page of Robert Joseph Roberts (born 1979), before being publically warned that “editing an article about oneself is a common mistake”. Rob must have been very busy doing something, however: he forgot to turn up for his Women & Equalities question this morning…