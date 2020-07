Rob Roberts’ Parliamentary Wikipedia Edits

A couple of hours after the BBC ran their Rob Roberts story yesterday, an anonymous change was made to Robert’s Wikipedia page from the Houses of Parliament IP address.¬†You’ll never guess what recently-added section had been erased…

Guido can’t pin the edit on Rob, though he does have a history of editing his own Wikipedia page. From April to June, three changes by “RJR79”¬†were made to the page of Robert Joseph Roberts (born 1979), before being publically warned that “editing an article about oneself is a common mistake”. Rob must have been very busy doing something, however: he forgot to turn up for his Women & Equalities question this morning…