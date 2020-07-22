LIVE at 6PM

It’s a year since Boris Johnson first entered Downing Street.

He’s won an election, steered Brexit and had a brush with death.  He’s also shut down the nation and faced criticism over aspects of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Tonight’s Live with Littlewood puts Boris under the spotlight.

Join host Mark Littlewood as he and a stellar panel of broadcasters, journalists, commentators and think tankers discuss Boris: Hero or Zero?

They’ll also turn their attentions to the mounting tensions between East and West.  Are Russian agents acting with impunity in the UK?  And will this push us ever closer to a new cold war?

And – assuming they’re allowed – they’ll discuss cancel culture.  Is it the new freedom of expression – or a threat to free speech?

Taking part in tonight’s free-rolling programme are Times columnist Iain MartintalkRADIO’s Mike Graham, award-winning author and comedian Leo Kearse and the Spectator’s China reporter Cindy Yu.

They’ll be joined by City AM’s Rachel Cunliffe, ConservativeHome’s Mark Wallace, political journalist Benedict SpenceJohn O’Connell of the Taxpayers’ Alliance and IEA author and historian Dr. Stephen Davies.

JOIN IN THE DEBATE – LIVE at 6.00 p.m. – HERE or on YouTube.
