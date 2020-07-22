Labour Admit they “Got It Wrong” Over Russia and Salisbury

On his broadcast round this morning, Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has been further distancing himself from Corbyn’s pro-Putin positions. Speaking to Times Radio he admitted that the Labour Party “did get it wrong in March 2018” in the aftermath of the Salisbury attack. He followed up his remarks by referencing the times and dates he – and crucially Sir Keir – had voiced a different view to Corbyn’s ‘let Russia assess their own brutal assassination attempt’ approach. It sounded suspiciously like he was reading out a Southside briefing note…

Sir Keir’s Labour Party is desperately distancing itself from the Corbyn era, dropping their old leader in it. Guido can’t help but wonder if they thought Corbyn was so wrong, and by implication dangerous, then why did they continue to serve in his Shadow Cabinet right until the bitter end?..