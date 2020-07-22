Corbyn Ducks Debate After Being Shafted by Starmer

Parliamentarians have got in touch with Guido to express their disappointment that Jeremy Corbyn appears to have withdrawn from this afternoon’s adjournment debate, after having been down to speak. Guido isn’t surprised, he’s had a rough day. Guido brings you a handy list of Calamity Corbyn’s catastrophic last day of term…

Shafted by Starmer this morning and in PMQs over his Putin pandering. “The Labour Party is under new management”…

Saw his party apologise and pay “significant damages” to complainants who accused his leadership of antisemistism.

Issued a statement accusing the former Director of Public Prosecutions of making “a political decision, not a legal one.”

Became under threat of litigation, as following his statement Panorama reporter John Ware is consulting his legal team, preparing to sue Corbyn. This would only add to the former Labour Leader’s legal woes, after losing the first round of Jewish activist Richard Millett’s “English irony” libel case…

No wonder he ducked out of facing the chamber… altogether now, “ohhh Jeremy Corbyn…”