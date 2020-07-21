UK Government Debt Reaches Same Size as Economy

After another £35.5 billion Sunak splurge in June, the UK’s debt has – not unexpectedly – finally reached the same size as the UK’s whole economy, at 99.6% of GDP. The highest debt to GDP ratio since 1961…

The UK’s debt now stands at £1.98 trillion, after figures show borrowing in the first quarter of the financial year was more than double the £55.4 billion seen in the whole of the previous year. The only tiny silver lining is that borrowing in June was lower than expected by most economists, and £10 billion less than May…
mdi-tag-outline Debt Economy GDP
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer July 21 2020 @ 10:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story