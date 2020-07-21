Rob Roberts’ Researcher Left Office After Just 20 Days

Guido’s pleased to see the Lobby finally picking up on the Rob Roberts saga, first reported on this website two months ago. Today’s BBC’s report added little to story Guido readers didn’t already know.

While the official Parliamentary investigation into the Delyn MP is ongoing, one fact omitted from the story so far is the young male staffer involved in an incident – which the Chief Whip had to intervene over – was none other than Roberts’ own senior Parliamentary Researcher. Rob’s advances on his researcher first began in the MP’s car while driving through his constituency, just minutes before arriving back at home to his daughter and wife. Ten days after the young man started working for him…

The BBC reports that Rob asked the staffer out “to dinner”. It wasn’t merely a dinner request that led his researcher to stop going into work a further ten days after his boss’ first leering advance..