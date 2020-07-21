Labour’s Scrutiny-Dodging Strategy

Sir Keir’s submarine strategy has been clear to see in the last few months, question-dodging when it comes to all Labour’s policies: from a wealth tax to Brexit. A further scrutiny-dodging tactic was revealed this morning when, on Sky News, Kay Burley pleaded with Lisa Nandy to request Sir Keir allow Shadow Cabinet ministers be interviewed for more than five minutes at a time. The Government gives nine minutes…

“We’re only ever told we can have five minutes with Labour politicians and we get nine with the Government so maybe you could speak to your leader about that?”

Sir Keir’s ruthless media strategy has taken the party back to the days of Blairite sound bite message control…