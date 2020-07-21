 Guardian Journalist Told Arron Banks is No More than a “Footnote” in Russia Report

Guido couldn’t help detect a distinct air of crushing disappointment from the Guardian journalist who intrepidly asked the ISC press conference panel whether the Russia report looked into any connections between Arron Banks and Russia, only to be curtly told he is no more than a “footnote” in the report. You’ve got to admire the conspiracists’ persistence…

Turning to the footnote in question (number 50 on page 13 for those of you following along at home), the Intelligence and Security Committee notes:

Arron Banks became the biggest donor in British political history when he gave £8m to the Leave.EU campaign. In October 2018, the Electoral Commission – which had been investigating the source of this donation – referred the case to the National Crime Agency, which investigated it ***. In September 2019, the National Crime Agency announced that it had concluded the investigation, having found no evidence that any criminal offences had been committed under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 or company law by any of the individuals or organisations referred to it by the Electoral Commission.

Carole, naturally, remains unconvinced…