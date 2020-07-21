“Difficult – if not Impossible – to Prove” Russia Influenced Brexit Vote

Reading from the Russia report in this morning’s Intelligence and Security Committee press conference, ISC member Stewart Hosie MP said:

“we saw that when we looking into allegations that Russia sought to influence voters in the 2016 referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU. Studies have pointed to the preponderance of pro-Brexit or anti-EU stories on RT and Sputnik, and the use of ‘bots’ and ‘trolls’.

“The actual impact of any such attempts on the result itself – by which I mean did the disinformation change how people voted – would be difficult – if not impossible – to prove.”